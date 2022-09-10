his new album “Renaissance” will be released on July 29!

Beyonceunquestionably, one of the most powerful & awarded artists in the world, presents her new studio album, 6 years later Lemonade, the best-selling album of 2016. The first single Break My Soulwas co-written and co-produced by Beyonce, The D-Dream & Tricky Stewartthe same production team as on the title Single Ladies ! Break My Soul includes a cameo of the New Orleans icon BigFreediaas well as a sampler of a house music classic from the 90s, Show me loveof Robin S.

Available since June 21, summer solstice day, Break My Soul ranked directly #5 of the top Spotify World and top #15 of the top singles US Billboard. It is also the first song in 26 years to rank as the top #10 R&B/Hip Hop airplay in the United States upon release.

True to form, she explains her intentions and feelings about this highly anticipated new project: “Creating this album allowed me to dream and find an escape during this difficult time for everyone. It allowed me to feel free and daring at a time when everything was frozen. My intention was to create a safe environment, a non-judgmental environment? A place where perfectionism and overthinking can be practiced. A place to scream, let go, feel free. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it will make you want to wiggle your hips. Ha! And feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are !

Subscribe for free to the weekly RFM NEWSLETTER to not miss any events, RFM games and follow the news of your favorite artists! => I REGISTER