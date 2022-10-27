His new game will mark a before and after in the industry

I don’t know of any other video game producer besides Hideo Kojima, that captures all the attention of people just by opening their mouths or posting a post on some of their social networks. Currently, as we know, he is working on a new project whose main face is that of actress Elle Fanning.

The face of the actress recently came to light after being hidden under a poster titled ‘Who am I?’ and that continues to generate expectation, because nobody knows what game it is exactly. Regarding this new project, Hideo Kojima himself has made it known that its development will mark a before and after in the video game industry, as well as adding that it is a game he has wanted to work on for a long time.

What is known about the Hideo Kojima project