his new girlfriend shares a video to provoke Shakira…

Internet users have followed everything from the separation between Shakira and Gérard Piqué. Indeed, the bad news had the effect of a b*mbe on the Web. From now on, the singer must do with the new companion of her ex who does not hesitate to publish inappropriate videos on the Web…

Shakira: her rival publishes humiliating videos on the Web

🚨 Shakira finally comes out of silence: “It’s true he cheated on me. But that’s no reason to be ashamed. The shame is to believe that Pedri is better than Camavinga” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K8sv6Tq73j — vs🦋🥷🏾 (@vssaneu2) August 19, 2022

As you know, the Colombian diva left her footballer when she learned that he cheated on him with another woman. Their romance had started so well. Indeed, their paths crossed in 2010, in Madrid, during the World Cup. Chance or fate makes it Shakira who will perform the official anthem of the competition, the song waka Waka.

” The first time I met Shakira was in Madrid on the set of the song Waka Waka’ for the 2010 World Cup. I asked him for his number. She arrived in South Africa before us because she was singing for the opening ceremony,” had explained several years ago the champion of the round ball. Then the two stars stayed in touch and their story began like this. One thing is certain, love is there! They will end up getting married and two children will come to enlarge their home: Sasha and Milan.

The new couple appear on social networks

Alas, Gerard Pique has committed the unforgivable. Now he is in a relationship with Clara Chía and the young woman does not hesitate to share their shared moments. Recently, they were at a music festival organized in Catalonia. Internet users were able to see the new lovers kissing. A blow for Shakira. But that’s not all…

Barely a few days later, Pique’s new companion publishes a very daring video… Internet users were outraged… Indeed, we see Clara Chía dancing to a track produced by Shakirato know ” Congratulations “.

Netizens support Shakira

A video deemed very inappropriate for most Internet users who did not wait to support Shakira. Indeed, Gérard Piqué and his new wife are not in the hearts of Internet users and are not likely to be seen well with this kind of provocation. “And it’s that she dares to put Shakira’s song, what audacity”, “What a provocation and how low this lady is putting on this song. At your age, this body is normal. When you have kids and Shakira’s age, look where you are, dear,” can we read on social networks. Shakira can at least count on her many followers.