His parents lost him in the chaos of Kabul, little Sohail has found his family

Little Sohail, the child entrusted to an American soldier during the evacuation of Kabul last August and then lost, has been found and will soon be able to embrace his family again.

The image of his parents who, terrified by the crowd, entrust him to the American marines have been around the world. It was the August 19, 2021, a few days after the arrival of the Taliban to Kabul while thousands of Afghans tried to leave the country reaching the airport of the capital: the little one Sohail he got lost in the case of those days and the parents, who then reached the United States, searched for him for months. Finally, after five months, they found him. A happy ending for a story that unfortunately is not unique of its kind but that has been repeated for many families in those days of chaos after the fall of the government and the takeover of power by the Taliban.

In these long months Sohail was in fact taken into custody by a man, Hamid Safi, who works as a taxi driver in Kabul, and who that day said he found the little boy, who was only two months old, on the ground while he was crying alone. And so he took it with him, took it home and with his wife he has taken care of it so far. He considered it a gift from God after three daughters, all this time, until his neighbors, after reading the story of the little boy lost at the airport and never found by his family, noticed the similarity with the child. At that point they reported the thing to Reuters that they first had appealed so that anyone who knew something about the little one would help the family.

The Sohail’s grandfather, Mohammad Qasem Razawi, who remained in Afghanistan, after having been certain that his nephew was in Kabul, set off from Badakhshan, in the extreme north-east of the country, carrying a ram and several kilos of walnuts on his shoulders to offer as a gift to man. who for months took care of the little one. The meeting between the two took place in November but not everything went the right way because the taxi driver Safi asked to be able to reach the United States so that he could return Sohail people to his family, a request that was denied him by the government. Taliban. After several months of negotiations and a complaint against him, the man finally met Sohail’s paternal grandfather to whom he returned the baby in exchange for 950 dollars.

The next step will be to bring the child back to his parents who then managed to enter the Kabul airport that day in August: father Mirza Ali, 35, and mother Suraya, 32, together with their other four children aged 17, nine, six and three years old, they now live in the USA, in Michigan. It is from here that, in a video conference, yesterday, Saturday 8 January, they witnessed in tears of joy the return of Sohail to his grandfather. That day they lost him but they saved him from a hellish crowd by entrusting him to those arms “of a man in uniform” who believed to be “an American soldier”. They have been looking for him for months and today they were finally able to embrace him again, even if only virtually.