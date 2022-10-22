his particularly macabre idea shocks his sisters and his mother

Kris Jenner, 66, stays a real matriarch for the Kardashian clan. In the latest episode of reality TV “The Kardashians“, the mother of Kim Kardashian embarked on a surprising revelation on his last wishes. While recovering from surgery for replace a hip boneKris Jenner called her daughter Kylie Jenner to tell her what Kim Kardashian, her eldest daughter, 42, had as a macabre idea for his bones. The Kardashian matriarch explained to her daughter Kylie that Kim Kardashian asked the doctor to save her mother’s bones so thatshe can make jewelry out of it.

Although Kim, Kourtney and Khloé’s mother was surprised by this macabre idea of ​​Kim, one of his daughters jolted his memory. Kim Kardashian’s idea of ​​keeping her mother’s bones to make jewelry would not be a first for Kris Jenner. Khloe Kardashian, sister of Kim Kardashian, reminded her mother that the latter had already had such an idea. “Do you remember when you said you wanted to be cremated and you wanted your ashes to be transformed into necklaces for us ?“, Khloe Kardashian, 38, asked her mother, as reported by TMZ in its October 20, 2022 article.

Kim Kardashian: her sister Kylie Jenner found the idea “weird and terrifying”

