his physical change until ‘The heirs of the earth’

Danna Paola: her before and after.

The best photos of William Levy.

One of the things we like the most is to see how our favorite actors transform over the years. It can be as surprising and fun as when we come across those images of ours from long ago that even make us cringe. With the premiere of ‘The heirs of the earth’, on Netflix, our curiosity has been piqued and we wanted to discover the physical change of yon gonzalez since it became the ‘crush’ of many of those present when brand new ‘SMS, without fear of dreaming’. You remember? If the answer is negative, don’t worry because we have the image that will refresh your memory.

The actor became known thanks, precisely, to this adolescent series in which he shared scenes with Mario Casas and which was the ‘light’ antecedent of fictions such as ‘Elite’. Here we saw him with a more boyish appearance that has little to do with the more mature man he looks in the period series that will soon appear on the list of best Netflix series. In the latter, the interpreter of life to the son of a deceased sailor who has found a job in the shipyards thanks to the support of one of the most valued men in Barcelona, ​​curiously played by his brother Aitor Luna. His character has a clear dream that will sadly be cut short by being involved in a terrible revenge.

Obviously, this role is quite the opposite of the one he played in ‘El internado: Laguna negra’ (Watch out for the change in its cast), the project that catapulted him to fame. He would later trade the mysterious school for a ‘Great Hotel’ in which he would live a romance of those that leave you trembling, almost like the one in ‘Los Bridgerton’, with Amaia Salamanca. Did you know that she participated in one of Torrente’s films with Santiago Segura? We have proof of the crime. On the other hand, in ‘The Cable Girls’ once again conquered us with Blanca Suárez. Don’t miss her metamorphosis through this album of unique photographs that range from her beginnings in acting to the present day. In some of them it will be difficult for you to recognize it…