his physical evolution in photos

Growing up in a family dedicated to acting marked Dakota Johnson. Granddaughter of the great Tippi Hedren, Hitchcock’s muse in ‘Birds’ Y ‘Marnie the thief and daughter of Melanie Griffith and fellow actor Don Johnson, since she was a child she walked red carpets at premieres with a shy air that she has continued to maintain over time. She was quick to take on her first ten-year-old role in ‘Fools in Alabama’, hand in hand with his mother and under the orders of Antonio Banderas, his stepfather at the time.

That small participation in the film would be the beginning of a career with some quite successful titles. The last, ‘Persuasion’, It has just been released on Netflix and the interpreter surprises the leading role of this adaptation of the famous novel by Jane Austen. Now that it is current (and because we love to analyze the before and after of the famous), we wanted to remember Dakota Johnson’s physical evolution through her best photos. It will surprise you as much as the transformation of Ana de Armas, another of the stars of the moment.

Frank TrapperGetty Images

As we can see in the images that make up the header video, Dakota has gone through different ‘looks’ over the years. Physically, she has always been a beautiful girl and there have not been too many changes in that aspect, but at the hair level. She has gone through red, brown, brunette, different lengths and, of course, blonde, her natural tone.

Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

J VespaGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Like us, the actress has been changing her way of dressing to become more sophisticated in recent years, especially since she became a star thanks to the character of Anastasia in the ’50 shades of Grey’ saga, although filming was not exempt of problems that Dakota Johnson herself has told openly.

After the phenomenon that was the famous erotic film, he stood out in ‘sigh’, under the orders of Luca Guadagnino, and now in ‘Persuasion’. In his portfolio, he has several new projects such as ‘Madame Web’, with Emma Roberts and Sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’), Y ‘daddy’ with Sean Penn.

marieta taibo

Current affairs editor, she has been writing about movies and series for more than a decade.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io