his rare secrets about his granddaughter Khai

During an interview, Yolanda Hadid made some revelations about Khai, the daughter of Gigi Hadid.

In September 2020, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together: a little girl named Khai. Now two years old, the life of the latter remains very discreet. Indeed, the model and the singer have done everything to protect their child from the paparazzi and the media. This Tuesday, October 11, Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi Hadid, made some confidences about her little girl in the columns of “ET”. She has, in fact, said that the little girl makes the family happy and that she likes many things: “Nature, horses, little ants, she pays attention to everything. She is just the joy of my life and in fact of the whole family. “Very close to Khai, Yolanda Hadid spends a lot of time with her:” I am 58 years old, I say to myself: “Thank God, we had this baby, it is our greatest blessing”. And I’m just so happy, every day, if I can see her. It’s incredible. »

A happy family

During the interview, Yolanda Hadid also revealed that her baby girl has a lot in common with her mother who died in 2019: “I feel like my mother came back into this miniature and incredible little human being. She’s doing things and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my mom.’ “In October 2021, Bella Hadid had also confided in her…

