his request for release rejected, the rapper will remain in prison until at least January 2023

After Gunna, it’s the turn of Young Thug to see his request for release on bail rejected. The boss of the YSL label will therefore remain behind bars until January 2023, at least, before his trial begins.

Justice don’t let go Young Thug

The transition from Young Thug in court will have yielded nothing, a judge having refused his request for release on bail. In fact, the rapper will remain imprisoned until at least January 2023. Prosecutors won’t be kind to Thugger, accusing him to be the “most dangerous member” by Young Stoner Life. Moreover, the same prosecutors will have tried to prevent Young Thug’s lawyer from pleading for his client, citing his past dealings with YSL, which could represent a conflict of interest.

The efforts of Thug’s supporters will also have been null and void and the trip to court of Kevin Liles, the CEO of 300 Entertainment – ​​among other things in charge of overseeing YSL Records – will not have changed anything. Recognizing YT as a “influencer and a charitable person”Liles will even go so far as to pledge to co-sign his bond.

Charged with gang membership on May 9, Young Thug has since received a lot of support from Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Cordae, Meek Mill and Metro Boomin. Arrested under the RICO law, the artist could potentially spend many years in prison, or even receive a life sentence in the worst case scenario.