His return to El Tri is approaching, the best news that Chicharito Hernández receives

Chicharito’s return to the Mexican team would be inevitable

March 09, 2022 12:05 p.m.

The return of Chicharito Hernandez would be closer than ever to Mexican team and all thanks to the bad moment that the Mexican strikers are experiencing before the most important match for El Tri against United States.

According to the journalist José Manuel Elgueta, the striker Rogelio Funes Mori He suffered a tear that would make it impossible for him for two to three weeks off the pitch. In this way, the Argentine striker, naturalized Mexican, would not be considered for the FIFA day.

On the other hand, Raul Jimenez he does not spend his best moment with the Wolves like Henry Martin, who has a drought of goals in America. This would embarrass Gerardo Martino and I would have no excuses to call Javier Hernandez.

What other strikers can be considered?

Within the list of players you have Gerardo Martino in folder, the possibility of calling Santiago Gimenez of Cruz Azul already Jose Juan MaciasChivas striker who returned after his failure in Spain.

