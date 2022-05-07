His season at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ten Hag, Real: the secrets of Varane

On the occasion of Manchester United’s trip to Brighton this Saturday, May 7, Raphaël Varane gave an interview to Canal+, the French broadcaster of the Premier League.

The French defender takes stock of his first season with Manchester United and also talks about his former club, Real Madrid, which has a string of exploits in the Champions League.

On Manchester United’s season

It’s been a season with a lot of obstacles. Inevitably, the results were up and down and it was not what we expected in terms of objectives. We set ourselves to reach the top 4 so it’s a disappointment. Personally it’s a bit frustrating because I would have liked to help the team more at times and it wasn’t possible.

On his first goal with Manchester United, May 2, against Brentford

Scoring your first goal is always a special moment, on top of that, at home. At Old Trafford there is always a special atmosphere. It was also the last game of the season at home. It was quite emotional with a goodbye to the public. On top of that we won 3-0, so it was a really good night.

On Erik ten Hag, his coach next season

It’s difficult to plan for the next season because there is likely to be a lot of changes this summer. We are a bit in the unknown. We’ll see how it goes. I had played against him in the Champions League. I don’t know if he remembers it, but I put a diving header on the bar at the start of the match. It’s true that his team played attacking football, with very high pressing. It is rather a pleasant football to watch play. We will have to integrate the coach’s game systems well, that way of playing, of defending, of using the ball. You will have to have a good connection with his philosophy of play.

On Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s incredible to see on a daily basis, he’s a phenomenon, he’s a legend and he continues to have the same passion, this desire as when he started.

On Real Madrid’s epic qualification against Manchester City

I can’t help but smile, the scenario… It’s Madrid! There is nothing else to say, it is exceptional. We had made some comebacks but as many in one season, they were strong all the same!