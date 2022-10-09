his secret life with a false identity in a remote town after losing the trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard will never be the same again after losing the media trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and a long list of movies. In fact, the actress takes refuge with False identity in a remote town in Spain.

After the global impact generated by his duel in court, Heard made a radical decision to go unnoticed for a while.

Where Amber Heard hides

The protagonist of Aquaman settled in Costitxa town located in the archipelago of majorca with a population of 1,300 inhabitants, according to the Majorca Newspaper.







Amber Heard in Costitx, a town located in the archipelago of Mallorca, Spain. instagram photo

In fact, they showed a series of photographs of the actress that show that she is living in this town, characterized precisely by not being a tourist destination but one of pure tranquility.

“Here everyone treats her like one more because he has been in town for months. Buy fruit and vegetables. She is very polite, she always says good morning to us, ”a neighbor also tells the Spanish newspaper The world’.

They also note that she is heard “speaking Spanish with a Mexican accent”, and that she is very polite for “good morning” to the neighbors.

On the other hand, they reveal that there is also with Oonagh Paige, her daughter, and her current partner Bianca Buttiwith whom he has a romantic relationship since 2020, according to images captured by TMZ.

​

Secret identity and fake name



But the change of Amber Heard is not only linked to the place of residence, but also to identity to ensure her anonymity.

Johnny Depp’s ex-partner calls herself Martha Jane Cannarya name that pays tribute to the figure of this American explorer who marked an era.

luxurious mansion

Beyond the peace and tranquility of the place, the actress rented a luxurious mansion of 500 square meters built in 2020 that clashes with the older houses.







Amber Heard in an Instagram photo.

The property belongs to The family of María Antonia Munar, sentenced to 11 years in prison for corruption when she was president of the Consell de Mallorca, local media point out.

With modern and orthogonal lines, the chalet has huge windows. has a call infinity pool with views of the plains in the center of the island and, towards the bottom, the Sierra de Tramuntana.

They claim that it is equipped with all the comforts and latest technology, even with a cinema inside.







The proposal would have been received by Heard’s lawyer. Photo: EFE

According to reports, until not long ago the property was for sale for $28 million.

Following the completion of the trial at the beginning of June, it can be stated that Depp was much better off than his ex-wife.

The actor’s career seems to have come to life with the appearance of films like the one in which Johnny will play King Louis XV, while Heard’s career path is just the opposite: it will be difficult to see her soon starring in a great film project.







Johnny Depp triumphant in Virginia court. Photo: REUTERS

trial of the year

Since the legal dispute began, Depp and Heard spoke of strong episodes related to their private life and showed shocking material from the time they lived together.

The trial was one of the most mediatic that is remembered, full of very strong accusations, explicit evidence and overwhelming testimonies.







One of many intense moments at the Fairfax court. Photo: AFP

Both, it is worth remembering, began their relationship in 2012, married in 2015 and a year later they reached a divorce agreement, which ended in 2017.

In the midst of the procedures related to their breakup, she denounced her ex for physical and verbal abuse. Heard reaffirmed that she suffered these crimes – without mentioning her aggressor – from her in The Washington Post article that gave rise to the trial conflict.

For that note Depp sued her for defamation and she countersued.







Depp, the great beneficiary after the legal dispute. Photo: AFP

Finally, the jury determined that the actress should pay her ex $10.35 million and that he should pay 2 for Heard’s counterclaim.

The lawsuit, initially, had been for 50 million dollars in compensation for economic losses, while the counterclaim, which had to do, among other things, with an alleged smear campaign that Johnny would have faced against Amber, for 100.

