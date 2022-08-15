his secrets to stay young about to turn 50

Queen Letizia’s Majorcan vacations have given us two images that have caused a sensation. We refer to her two family walks through the center of Palma wearing a miniskirt first and a pair of shorts later and showing perfectly toned legs that have surprised more than one.

And it is that Letizia, about to turn 50 (in September), is splendid, because it is not only her legs, it is that the tan suits her wonderfully and she has a look full of optimism that reveals that Felipe VI’s wife can not only boast of a modern spirit, but also of being spectacular.

And how do you get it? Well, based on dedication and an innate interest in her regarding four issues as important as taking care of her styling, follow ultramodern beauty treatments, practice various sports disciplines and strictly monitor everything you eat.

Styling and beauty treatments

If one thing is clear, it is that the Queen likes to recycle her wardrobe and adapt current trends to her most classic clothes. Among her favorite outfits are flared skirts and dressesthat mark the waist but not the hips, and models with necklines that allow you to show off your toned shoulders and arms.

On the other hand, and with regard to the keys to her good appearance and the beauty of her face, we must highlight what is confirmed by Carmen Navarro, an expert in aesthetics who treated Doña Letizia before getting married, that the Queen has “beautiful skin and an enviable physique”. That does not mean that the former journalist does not follow treatments such as facial massages, body scrubs and facial chemical peels, which hydrate the skin, give volume and improve the layers of the epidermis.

sport and diet

To maintain his exceptional physical shape, Letizia follows some routines that include calisthenics exercises (performed with your own body weight) and zumba, even weights, “running”, and iyengar yoga, a modality that maintains postures longer, strengthens muscles more and helps reduce anxiety.

As for diet, The Queen follows the Mediterranean diet and is also a fan of Dr. Nicholas Perricone, the so-called celebrity doctor whose followers include Julia Roberts, Uma Thurman and Gwyneth Paltrow. In addition to fruits and vegetables, Zarzuela does not lack oily fish, eggs, natural dairy products, oatmeal, green tea, red fruits, turmeric, extra virgin olive oil and kombucha tea.