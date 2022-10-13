his sextape with Ray J has grossed over $1 million in 6 weeks – La Nouvelle Tribune

The sex tape of Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J has been a success. At least that’s what TMZ reveals. According to the outlet, this naughty video made over $1 million in the first 6 weeks after its release. Steve Hirschthe boss of VividEntertainmentthe studio that produces adult films sent to Kim and Ray J an e-mail to inform them of the success of the naughty video. The document is dated May 1, 2007. It informs Kim that the tape reported $1,424,636.63 of income, the majority of which, $1,255,578.50comes from DVD sales, according to TMZ.

“Deal difficult to conclude”

It must be said that the tape was released on March 14, 2007, but already in February 21, 2007, Kim Kardashian filed a lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment, because she opposed the release of the tape. Ray J said over the weekend that Kim actually signed upfront and even produced her contract with a list of sex tapes. Hirsch has spoken openly about the deal in the past, calling it a “deal difficult to conclude” because Kim really didn’t want the tape to air. For Ray J, this agreement should allow everyone to receive $400,000 plus 12.5% benefits. These numbers are reflected in Hirsch’s email to Kim and Ray J.

Ray J accuses Kris Jenner

Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend also claims Kris Jenner actually watched both sextapes and picked the one where Kim was the best. Hirsch, on the other hand, maintained that Kris had no role in the sale of the tape. As for the 2 sextapes, Ray J says that one was shot at Cabo and the other to Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara tape was never released. According to TMZ, the man couldn’t suppress a tear after Kris JennerKim’s mother took a lie detector test to prove she was not involved in the sale of the tape.