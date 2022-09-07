New success for Camila Cabello. The singer and songwriter, nominated three times at the Grammy Awards, multi-platinum and leading charts, just saw his single Bam Bam certified platinum single – which is the equivalent of 30 million streams! Performed with Ed Sheeranthe single was released on March 4 on all platforms accompanied by the following caption: “ Bam Bam March 4 with Ed Sheeranone of my favorite people and artists “, she wrote before adding: “DPlus, my birthday is the day before, so triple win. » Announcing her third solo album last year, Cabello said the record was inspired by spending more time with her family during the various COVID-19 lockdowns – an experience that helped her return to her Latin roots. “ It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”she told Zane Lowe ofAppleMusic.

Cuban-born singer-songwriter Camila Cabello followed by more than 60 million fans on instagramnamed several times to the Grammy Awardsreleased his first solo album, Camilla, in January 2018, to high praise. It entered at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and its single Havana reached the first place in the ranking Billboard Hot 100making Camilla the first solo artist in nearly 15 years to reach No. 1 on the charts Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 the same week. Havana became the most streamed song of all time by a female artist and was the #1 song of 2018 globally. Camilla released the single senorita with Shawn Mendes in June 2019, which debuted at number one on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut by a male/female duo in its entire history. senorita was the most streamed song of any song released globally on Spotify in 2019 and was nominated for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for 62nd Grammy Awards. In December 2019, Camilla released their second studio album, ROMANCE. Camilla is the first female artist since Adele to top the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts three times. My Oh My reached #1 on US pop radio in 2020, becoming his fifth #1 as a solo artist following the success of senorita the previous year. In August 2021, she released her new single Don’t Go Yetfrom his highly anticipated new album, Family. In September 2021, she made her acting debut starring in the film Cinderella.

The title “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran is certified Single Platinum! 30,000,000 stream equivalents Cheer ! pic.twitter.com/ho4BnxJtVv — SNEP (@snep) July 25, 2022

