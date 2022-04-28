his sister confesses how the footballer and his family feel after the loss of their baby

Once again, Kanye West is embroiled in a controversy over his family with celebrity Kim Kardashian, as the rapper has released a new song in collaboration, in which he assures that “his family is in danger” , which alerted West fans and supporters.

Recall that, in recent months, Kanye West has been involved in multiple controversies due to Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, while the rapper has shared messages to the comedian and even to other celebrities on the social networks, who managed to make his Instagram account disappear.

What does Kanye West’s new song say about his family?

On April 21, rapper Pusha T did a collaboration with ‘Ye’ (name recently changed to Kanye West) and released a song titled ‘Dreamin of the past’, in which he claims his family is in danger. While it’s unclear if this was a direct appeal to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his fans were concerned for West.

“Properties at all levels, this monopoly is mine. I became a minister, so I must shine. I saw the prince of rap and I prayed that his house would be mine; I was able to buy it, but I didn’t like the way they designed the kitchen. Born in a manger, a stranger’s song; when dad is not at home, the family is in danger”we hear in the new song of Kanye West.

What happened to Kanye West in 2022?

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the situation for Kanye West was not the best, since since the beginning of 2022 Kim’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson has come to light, which has not made the rapper very happy.

This led him to constantly attack Davidson on social media and even leaked a conversation with the comedian.

Similarly, Kanye West has also spoken out against Kim Kardashian, as he even commented that the celeb gave him a doping test to prove he was drug free ahead of his daughter’s birthday party in Chicago.

The problems Kanye West had in 2022

The arguments and assaults he had with Kim Kardashian and his close entourage have affected some projects of Kanye West, since a few months ago they eliminated the rapper from the line-up of the Coachella festival.

According to Page Six, Kanye West decided to undergo treatment to improve his behavior in order to‘to be a better human being and a better father’.

That’s because Kanye West has bipolar disorder and, according to Page Six, the rapper started taking his medication again after the constant issues he had with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.