His sister is on the verge of death from COVID; now she works to convince Latinos to get vaccinated

Every week, Socorro Juárez hits the streets of Santa Ana and dances to cumbia, quebradita, or whatever strong beat on her old iPod to capture the attention of Spanish-speaking passersby.

If the music doesn’t grab your attention, your homemade costume does. The 57-year-old wears a syringe suit, made of paper and plaster. She distributes flyers in English and Spanish with details on where and when to get vaccinated and booster doses for COVID-19 in Orange County.

“Have you already been vaccinated?” He asks the people who walk by.

Juarez, an immigrant from Zacatecas, Mexico, now living in Santa Ana, is a representative of the herculean effort of community-based nonprofits and health care providers to close the COVID-19 vaccination gap for Latinos. in the third most populous county in the state.

In Orange, only 49% of Latinos are fully vaccinated, the least vaccinated ethnic group in the county, according to state data.

The trend reflects what is happening across the state. Latinos are the largest ethnic group in California, but they rank next to last in vaccination rates, with 58% fully vaccinated. The rate for blacks is 56%, according to state figures.

Various factors, including misinformation, have increased this ethnic disparity. Lies about the vaccine, such as false news that it causes infertility or contains data-collection microchips, circulate in Spanish on Facebook and other social media platforms.

In California, where only 58% of Latinos are vaccinated, Socorro Juárez works so that more people in her community are inoculated (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

But the number one reason seems to be “I don’t have time,” said Loreta Ruiz, deputy director of the Latino Health Access COVID-19 response team, which conducted an informal survey of Latinos in Santa Ana, whose population of 330,000 is about four-fifths Latino. .

Latino Health Access is a non-profit group that has been in the community for a long time and has been working on outreach on issues related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. “Our target audience is people who have two or three jobs, who work on weekends,” Ruiz said. “We have tried to get the vaccine to those people so that they have more access. We have to break down the barriers.”

Latino Health Access regularly offers vaccination clinics, with evening shifts sometimes lasting as late as 8 pm They have deployed mobile vaccination clinics in large apartment complexes and mobile home parks. They have partnered with local health care agencies to administer vaccinations at home to people who have mobility issues. They also partnered with the Mexican consulate in Santa Ana and with restaurants and supermarkets in predominantly Latino areas, such as Fourth Street in Santa Ana.

But his most effective strategy was the deployment of nearly 100 promotores (Spanish-speaking community health workers) in predominantly Latino neighborhoods in Orange County, Ruiz noted.

Since 1993, Latina Health Access promoters have earned the trust of many Spanish-speaking communities in the county by going directly to people, often walking door-to-door, to offer health services to low-income residents in some of the denser areas of Santa Ana. Many of the promotores live in the same communities they serve and help educate their own neighbors about diabetes, breast cancer, obesity, domestic violence, parenting , mental health and more.

Socorro Juárez is one of the 78 promoters of the non-profit organization Latino Health Access dedicated to education about COVID-19 (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“In these communities they are trusted,” Ruiz said.

Juárez’s costume is just part of a broader strategy to vaccinate Latinos, he said.

Latino Health Access isn’t the only organization taking creative steps to get more people up for the needle stick. Shortly after vaccines became available last year, local governments and businesses made significant efforts to put vaccine hesitancy behind them.

In New Jersey, government officials have partnered with local breweries to give away the drink. Washington, DC officials distributed free flowers and plants. Government representatives from a rural Illinois town gave away 100 free targets for shooting. Other states gave cash. And who can forget Krispy Kreme’s free donut giveaway?

Juárez is one of 78 Latino Health Access promoters dedicated to COVID-19 education. On a recent Friday afternoon, she put on her syringe suit and walked down Camino Capistrano, dragging a wheeled speaker behind her, in front of Union High School, in San Juan Capistrano. Two other promoters joined her, including one dressed in a coronavirus costume and another handing out flyers with information about upcoming vaccination clinics.

Some motorists honked their horns. Others waved. Veronica Godinez Woltman walked out of her classroom with her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella de Ella, and asked Juarez if she would allow him to take a picture of her. “This is so cool,” Godinez Woltman said just before she photographed her daughter playing alongside Juarez.

Both mother and daughter said they were vaccinated. “It’s great that you want to raise awareness,” Godinez Woltman remarked to Juárez. “Thanks”.

Juarez smiled under his face mask. He encourages her when people tell him that they are vaccinated and boosted, if they are eligible.

About a year ago, Juárez traveled to Zacatecas, Mexico to visit her older sister, Elena. He had been calling her for weeks, trying to convince her to get vaccinated. At 64, his sister was eligible. She was also at risk for uncontrolled diabetes, Juárez said.

Elena lives in a small town where people make fun of those who wear masks, the woman added. Some use unproven or bogus alternative methods to try to get rid of the virus and misinform how it spreads.

“It is very important that you get vaccinated,” he told her during the visit.

“But my children think that the vaccine could make my diabetes worse,” Elena replied. They had heard about it from friends on social media.

Juárez told him that was not true. Eventually, Elena promised him that she would.

Elena received one dose but did not make it to the second. Instead, she contracted COVID-19, Juárez said. “I can not believe it. Here I am trying to persuade strangers to get vaccinated, but I couldn’t even convince my own sister to do it completely, ”he thought when she received the bad news.

The virus left Elena with lung and heart damage; the woman relies on an oxygen tank. In early February, Elena’s health began to deteriorate and she requires constant hospitalization.

Now, Juárez tries to do what he couldn’t with his sister.

On a recent weekend, she shared Elena’s story with a couple who had come to Latino Health Access for other services. After talking with them about her initial health problems, she convinced the woman to get her brace; her husband hesitated.

Honestly, with or without the vaccine, people are still getting sick,” Rigoberto Ramírez, 40, of Santa Ana, told Juárez. “Sometimes I wonder if they really work.”

“Let me tell you about my sister,” Juárez replied. Convinced, the man promised that he would return in a few days to do it.

“Go. Just once. Let’s do it now,” Juarez insisted.

He did it. He smiled as the staff and nurses at the vaccination site broke into applause.

In early March, Juárez received a call about her seriously ill sister. Almost immediately, he boarded a plane to Zacatecas. On Sunday, he returned after spending two weeks at Elena’s bedside. “I should have listened to you,” the woman told him.

Juarez shook his head. “You are a fighter. Give it your all,” Juarez replied.

The day he left, he hugged Elena. She kissed her forehead.

“We’ll see each other soon,” Juarez told him.

But, he said, he knows it was probably the last time he sees Elena alive.

On Monday she plans to return to the streets in disguise.

