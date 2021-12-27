“His skin was gray”

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had to step in in 2019 when they saw that their 23-year-old son, Jaden, had become too skinny due to his vegan diet. They say it on their talk show on Facebook discussion on the red table. “We’ve seen it weaken,” Jada says. At the time, Jaden thought it “looks really cool”.

Today Jaden Smith is a muscular guy, but when he performed at the US Coachella Festival in 2019, he was skinny. “I only ate twice a day, sometimes once. I ate a big meal, then I forgot to eat again ”.

Jaden was adhering to a vegan diet at the time. “But we saw that he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada says. “We saw him crouched like this. He looked exhausted and exhausted. ” Father Will continues: “He had dark circles under his eyes. His skin had even turned gray ”.

During the talk show, a photo of Jaden was shown topless at Coachella. “I thought I was cool then,” he laughs. “I thought: I’m very fit, I should take off my shirt now”. The couple decided the surgery was necessary because they feared for his health.

Meanwhile, Jaden has become about five kilograms heavier than that time. With the help of doctors, she found a way to gain weight healthily through protein shakes, vitamins and supplements. “It’s like I have to find the password for my body.” Jaden no longer eats vegan every day, but he still eats vegan. We were very worried. But now you look better, ”concludes Will.