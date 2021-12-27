News

“His skin was gray”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had to step in in 2019 when they saw that their 23-year-old son, Jaden, had become too skinny due to his vegan diet. They say it on their talk show on Facebook discussion on the red table. “We’ve seen it weaken,” Jada says. At the time, Jaden thought it “looks really cool”.

Today Jaden Smith is a muscular guy, but when he performed at the US Coachella Festival in 2019, he was skinny. “I only ate twice a day, sometimes once. I ate a big meal, then I forgot to eat again ”.

Jaden was adhering to a vegan diet at the time. “But we saw that he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada says. “We saw him crouched like this. He looked exhausted and exhausted. ” Father Will continues: “He had dark circles under his eyes. His skin had even turned gray ”.

During the talk show, a photo of Jaden was shown topless at Coachella. “I thought I was cool then,” he laughs. “I thought: I’m very fit, I should take off my shirt now”. The couple decided the surgery was necessary because they feared for his health.

Meanwhile, Jaden has become about five kilograms heavier than that time. With the help of doctors, she found a way to gain weight healthily through protein shakes, vitamins and supplements. “It’s like I have to find the password for my body.” Jaden no longer eats vegan every day, but he still eats vegan. We were very worried. But now you look better, ”concludes Will.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

So Brescia relaunched the video of 16-year-old Angelina Jolie

July 29, 2021

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin’s accident: “There are procedures to follow”

November 5, 2021

TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

October 2, 2021

Kendall Jenner holding hands with boyfriend Devin Booker on a walk in New York

October 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button