his smile lights up the Paris fashion shows

After winning another gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Bebe Vio makes her debut as a model for L’Oréal in Paris. The champion had to fight tooth and nail and now she intends to enjoy life to the fullest, in every moment: she goes on the catwalk in very elegant black and gives the public her best smile.

Bebe Vio is pure energy: after winning the second Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020, he decided to move from the platform to the catwalk. At the Paris Fashion Week she made her debut as a model by parading for L’Oreal, of which she is testimonial. The champion attended the event Le Defilé of L’Oréal, a catwalk dedicated to inclusive beauty and female empowerment: on the catwalk there were all the faces of the beauty giant, from Camila Cabello to Amber Heard, from Helen Mirren in Soo Joo Park. But the most applauded was Bebe Vio: black suit, colored sneakers and the smile of those who want to enjoy life all, every precious moment.

After competing in the Tokyo Paralympics and winning her second Olympic gold, Bebe Vio has decided to embark on a new adventure. The champion is already testimonial of the L’Oréal brand, but during the Paris Fashion Week she officially debuted as a model. She paraded under the Eiffel Tower during L’Oréal’s Defilé, stealing the show from stars such as Amber Heard, Camila Cabello, Pryanka Chopra and Aja Naomi King, the actress of How To Get Away With Murder.

Bebe Vio wore a black suit with jacket and trousers, broken up by colorful sneakers. L’Oréal’s make-up artists had chosen a make-up for her that would enhance the look with dramatic smokey eyes. But the accessory that made her beautiful remains her smile: bright and full of energy, Bebe Vio had to fight for her life tooth and nail. Now she intends to fully enjoy it, in every moment: her enthusiasm, even on the catwalk, is contagious and the audience gives her the warmest applause.

On Instagram Bebe Vio shared some moments of her special day: the wake up call at dawn, the make-up session, the backstage party and the hug with Helen Mirren, who also greets her when they cross the catwalk.

L’Oréal celebrates inclusive beauty

After the long absence due to the pandemic, the L’Oréal event returns to Paris to celebrate beauty in all its forms. This is a special year for the brand: 50 years the famous slogan was born “Because you are worth“. A symbolic place was chosen for the parade, the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted for the first time, renamed for the occasion” Parvis of human rights and woman “. On the catwalk, the testimonials of the beauty maison, women who embody the concepts of empowerment and self-acceptance, such as Helen Mirren, Liya Kebede, Amber Heard, Cindy Bruna. Who better than Bebe Vio can demonstrate that true beauty goes beyond stereotypes and prejudices?