His son mocked for his outfit, Cristiano Ronaldo responds with style

When we attack his family, Cristiano Ronaldo replica. a few hours ago, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner took to his Instagram account to attack those who criticized his son.

” He’ll wear what he wants, not what you want him to wear »

Manchester United is about to experience a complicated end to the season. Eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League by Atlético Madrid, the Red Devils are seventh of the Premier League, six points behind fourth place held by Tottenham. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo is atix-eight goals and three assists in thirty-four games in all competitions since his return to the North of England.

While playing in the youth sections of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior is followed by no less than 119,000 people on Instagram. The eleven-year-old child posts many photos there with his loved ones. A few hours ago, Cristiano Jr revealed a publication for which his style of dress was widely mocked in the comments. visibly upset, CR7 also reacted to his son’s critics in comments, writing: “ He’ll wear what he wants, not what you want him to wear. »