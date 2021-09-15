his son wants to be Superman. Thor’s response is epic!

Chris Hemsworth jokes that he is lucky to have more children, since one of them wants to be Superman!

There is competition between DC and Marvel at home as well Chris Hemsworth! The interpreter of the God of Thunder Thor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe films recently released a photo of him with his son. The little one in the shot wears the iconic Superman cape. The Australian actor in the caption of the Instagram post joked: “I’m holding my little man’s hand and asking the historic question ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘Dad I want to be Superman’. Luckily I have two other children “.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, which brought out-of-shape Thor to the screen, Chris Hemsworth will return as the God of Thunder for the highly anticipated new MCU Phase 4 movie. Thor: Love and Thunder, filming for which is underway in Australia. The film will be released in 2022 and fans can’t wait to find out how director Taika Waititi continued the story of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. At the end of Engame, in fact, Thor leaves together with the group of heroes from space in search of the “real Gamora”, the one who sacrificed herself to stop her father Thanos. Will it be alive in some timeline? This is the hope of many, first of all Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

In Thor: Love and Thunder we will also see Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Fans however can’t wait to see it in action Natalie Portman, who will return to the MCU as Jane Foster, in the comics the heir of Mjolnir. In the stellar cast of the film also Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, who will play the villains Gorr and Zeus.

