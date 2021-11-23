his son X Æ A-12 appears in a videocall- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

The 18-month-old baby appeared in his father’s lap during a remote connection. Bizarre and amused faces for the little, very blond, born from the entrepreneur’s relationship with the singer Grimes

Elon Musk’s youngest son, X A-12 (this is his name), aged 18 months, shows himself to the world of the web. And he did it, as a child, in a real unexpected appearance during a video call of his father. Elon Musk, Tesla cofounder and chief executive officer, remotely connected to a conference on Monday afternoon. National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to talk about the progress of SpaceX. The entrepreneur introduced himself, in the first few minutes, holding the little X A-12 in his arms – born from the entrepreneur’s relationship with the singer Grimes – and he was the real protagonist of the moment, making funny faces and grimaces. While the father talked about rockets and space. The child was also enthusiastic about the introductory video on SpaceX, expressing his amazement as only the little ones can do.

The name The very particular name, indeed unique in the world, had been explained in detail by Musk’s partner (the two broke up last September on good terms) on Twitter: the X represents the unknown variable, ƻ instead the elven pronunciation of the word AI, Artificial Intelligence, while A-12 the forerunner to SR-17, the former couple’s favorite aircraft. The video of Musk and his son was then put on YouTube and obviously went around the world.