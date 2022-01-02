his special diet after Covid

Gerry Scotti recovered from Covid and lost about 11 kilos. How do you keep fit? Here are the secrets of his diet.

The story of Gerry Scotti with Covid it is not the happiest, we know. The conductor was very bad last year, more or less in this same period, and today he relives those bad moments by telling how he came out and how he managed to get fit after. Today Gerry is in great shape and has unveiled the i secrets of his diet and what he eats after losing well 11 kilos. Let’s find out what the conductor said.

Gerry Scotti and the diet: “I removed the meat”

The Covid experience was really heavy for Gerry Scotti, a presenter beloved by Italian viewers for the numerous programs over the course of his long television history, who when he came out of the hospital found himself wasted And lost 11 kilos. He therefore had to gradually take back his life and also start eating correctly, sticking to new diets and diets. Let’s see how Gerry feeds himself today.

As he told the Corriere della Sera, Scotti does not follow a strict diet or a particular diet, he simply adjusts his diet and tries not to go overboard: “I have no food-related disorders: I’m a good fork but I don’t binge. And I have my little health secrets: in May, the month of Our Lady, I make a foil as my mother instilled in me. I give up wine, drinks and aperitifs and lose 5-6 kilos.“Oats, minestrone, vegetables … in short, a diet vegetarian, which Gerry decided to follow after he left the hospital.

“I followed a vegetarian diet.“- explained the conductor to the Courier -“It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we didn’t touch it for 40 days, until Easter. Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me that I have high blood pressure it is better that way.“