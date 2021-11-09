News

his statement about Donald Trump unleashes the haters

Megan Fox was a guest on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he defined Donald Trump a legend”. As part of the American television variety, the actress told about her participation in the recent UFC fight in Las Vegas, which was attended by many other celebrities. “I was in line with Bieber and Trump was in my line too, ”he said.

“He had like thirty bodyguards. A legend. The whole arena supported him and was happy to see him arrive. I thought, I don’t know if I’m happy to be in his line, because if someone is a target, then I might be hurt too, next to him. I was very worried about my safety, it was the only thing I thought about. I’ve never seen anything like it before. It was crazy, ”Megan recalled.

Her statement sparked a lot of criticism from users on social media, as some of them speculated that the actress was supporting the controversial Republican. The comments were so many that Megan had to clarify her words in an Instagram story: “Uhmmm… I don’t align with any political party or single politician. I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said it was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence). The stands were filled with UFC fighting fans, many of them clearly Republicans based on the reaction Trump received upon entering the T-Mobile headquarters. This was an observable fact. Not my opinion, ”he wrote.

Megan Fox he also added, sarcastically, referring to all the hatred he was receiving: “I really like this uneducated, evil, pitchfork mentality that puts a witch at the stake. The world really needs it ”. In the same appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, the actress also told about the recent trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and the incredible experience during which he tried ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea used as a spiritual medicine that can cause hallucinations.

