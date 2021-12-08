his story inspired the film “Dearest”

Her story had inspired the blockbuster film Dearest, but the happy ending had not yet been written. After 14 years of desperate searches, Sun Zhuo, the 4-year-old Chinese boy who disappeared from Shenzen yesterday was able to hug his parents again. Zhuo, now 18, was kidnapped in 2007 in Shenzhen, Guangdong region.

MORE INFORMATION

His father, Sun Haiyang, and his mother, Peng Siying, were forced to sell their properties to finance research without ever losing hope, offering a reward of up to 31,000 dollars (equal to the figure of 200,000 yuan, prohibitive for many Chinese). to get information on where he was.

Zhuo’s research

Over the years, the kidnapped child’s father told the press that he traveled all over China in search of his son. The story really struck Hong Kong director Peter Chan who in 2014 decided to make “Dearest”, a blockbuster distributed all over the world.

At the center of the film is the story of Sun who thus brought the scourge of kidnapping and trafficking of children very common in China into the spotlight.

The so-called one-child law, loosened only in 2015, has created considerable difficulties in the more rural areas of mainland China. For this reason they also turned to the black market and the trafficking of children.

Three-year-old boy kidnapped by his father finds his mother again: the video of the hug moves the world

The finding

The authorities, after long adventures, managed to find Sun in Shandong. Facial recognition with which the investigators were able to identify a suspect, who had already ended up in prison on kidnapping charges in the past, is essential for the identification of those responsible for the theft of minors. Sun’s identity was then confirmed by DNA analysis.

Trafficking in human beings is punishable by capital punishment

The young man would have been raised by a couple for over ten years. The man and the woman, whose personal details have not been disclosed, are currently under investigation. penalty and three years’ imprisonment.

United States, the door opens and the child falls from the moving car: hit and killed. He was 8 months old

There are many precedents

It is estimated that over 8,000 kidnapped children were returned to their parents in 2021: above all the story of last July of Guo Gangtang, 51, who hugged his son after 24 years of strenuous searches that led him to travel over 500,000 kilometers by motorbike. across the country. The whole story inspired another film in 2015 (“Loss and Love”) with Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau.

Beijing 2022 Olympics, US confirms diplomatic boycott. “An offense to half a billion Chinese”