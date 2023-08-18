Sports

His story is embodied in a captivating film

Elton Gardner
adidas rediscovers history August 18, 1949 When? Eddie Dassler He had an idea, and it was to help athletes perform better with quality footwear; And thus the adidas Samba was born, with everything from training models to tennis shoes for playing soccer on smooth surfaces and nylon-soled tennis shoes.

The next decade would also be marked by innovation, the most notable being the Azteca Gold athletics shoes, which would be used for the first time. 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, And this will definitely benefit the athletes. And in the ’70s we had the famous Adelette; And at this point Adidas was no longer seen as a sports line, but as a benchmark for fashion and culture in general.

And this is not an exaggeration, because then there was a couture line in collaboration with Stella McCartney and even Kanye West. In addition to the fact that Adidas was the first brand to launch a sports shoe in support of the LGBT+ community during Pride Month in 2015.

the face of adidas

And clearly, every brand needs iconic faces to promote its products, and Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and David Beckham became some of its emblematic players; And even Cristiano Ronaldo was in the lurch when it was revealed that he was wearing Adidas knee pads, which isn’t so ridiculous for Nike.

Interestingly the brands will clash with each other in the finals of this 2023 women’s world cupWhere? Adidas sponsors Spain Whereas in the match played by Nike against England on Sunday, 20 August.

adidas legacy in cinema

If you want to know more about this world icon, this movie exists Adidas Vs. cougarWhich tells the story of Adi and his brother Adolf Dassler, whose relationship becomes a rivalry over tennis shoes for athlete Jesse Owens in 1936, and as racism was part of Hitler’s dictatorship, all the more leading to the creation of Pumas and Adidas formed, each led by one of the Dassler brothers.

The tape is available on Wix. @mundiario

(TagstoTranslate)Tennis(T)adidas(T)Cinema & Series(T)adidas Vs. cougar

