His strategy to “end Johnny Depp”

Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp They do not stop monopolizing the main headlines of the press, since it is well known that their legal trial has become a whole issue of divided opinions on social networks.

Program for April 21, 2022 | The trial of Depp and Amber Heard continues.

The authorities determined the triumph of Johnny Depp on Amber Heard on June 1, 2022, when the actor declared himself victorious in the trial held in Virginia, United States.

Let us remember that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean sued the actress of Aquaman for $50 million, charged with defamation for an article she published in 2018.

After the trial, Johnny has tried to integrate into the workplace, as it has been revealed that he intends to play King Luis VX in a movie which has the shares of

Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.



This is the controversial plan of Amber Heard against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard I would not be happy with the interpreter of Jack Sparrowas it has been revealed that the actress of Aquaman enlists a strategy to “end Johnny Depp.”

Elaine Bredehoft, Attorney at Amber Heard, resigned from his post and left the defense of the actress in the hands of David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, from the same law firm. Ben Rottenborn is also part of this new team, who was part of the trial against Johnny Depp.

Some media specialized in legal matters assured that this was a cunning move by Amber Heardwho filed a motion to appeal the verdict.

“For Heard’s appeal to be successful, her attorney will need to convince the appellate court that there was a error of fact or law that occurred during the trial and, furthermore, that the error impaired his ability to receive a fair trial,” the newspaper published. Newsweek.

