His successor? Xavi surrenders to Pedri and releases an ‘unexpected’ phrase after Barcelona’s triumph over Valencia

2022-02-20
Xavi Hernandez He left very satisfied with his players after the Barcelona win over Valencia in Mestalla. The Catalan DT surrendered to pedri, who scored one of the goals and was the team’s orchestrator. He also had words to aubameyangstriker who debuted as a Barça goalscorer with a double.
Triumph
“I am very satisfied and happy. We haven’t been as brilliant or excellent as we were in a few minutes against Napoli, but we have been effective. We have also known how to suffer. We have suffered in the second part, we have lacked pause and calm. The first half has been very good. The game has been difficult. It was a meeting to put on work overalls. Another game away from home in which we left satisfied. We leave with three excellent points from a difficult field. Victory is very good. The goals are fantastic”.
pedri
“He gives pause, he doesn’t lose it, he dominates both legs… it’s superlative. What she does, how she turns, the tempo…it’s fantastic. It is top level. And she’s only 19 years old. It is spectacular. There is no greater talent in the world than him. You have to pamper him. He makes a difference, in the game, in the area… he steals balls. It’s wonderful to have. He leaves half an hour and is transcendent. He is not a normal player. There are very few like him.”
Aubameyang double
“He has scored goals his entire career. He goes well to space. He is mature, intelligent, humble and positive. I am delighted with it. The two goals will give him confidence”.
Effectiveness
“It depends on the confidence, the faith, the training, the players… Today we have been very effective. If we had had it on the day of Naples, the result would have been more successful. We are in the good way. The result proves us right. I think we even played better on the day of Napoli”.
Increase
“We have calm until Thursday. And then on Sunday… and so on. We have to keep going. We are not in a good situation. We are in Champions positions, but we are in urgent need. You have to be more consistent and reliable. You have to know how to defend with and without the ball, and we’re lacking”.
The return against Napoli
“It gives us confidence to win here. They have tightened. It gives us moral. A lot”.
Eric Garcia y Araujo
“Araujo has been spectacular. I asked him that we needed him. The game is extraordinary. Eric has also endured. I am delighted with everyone, for how they train. Frenkie also had discomfort.
the VAR
“He went to see if Gayà was offside and he saw that he was out of bounds. One day it favors you and another day it harms you.