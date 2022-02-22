His successor? Xavi surrenders to Pedri and releases an ‘unexpected’ phrase after Barcelona’s triumph over Valencia

2022-02-20

Xavi Hernandez He left very satisfied with his players after the Barcelona win over Valencia in Mestalla. The Catalan DT surrendered to pedri, who scored one of the goals and was the team’s orchestrator. He also had words to aubameyangstriker who debuted as a Barça goalscorer with a double.

“I am very satisfied and happy. We haven’t been as brilliant or excellent as we were in a few minutes against Napoli, but we have been effective. We have also known how to suffer. We have suffered in the second part, we have lacked pause and calm. The first half has been very good. The game has been difficult. It was a meeting to put on work overalls. Another game away from home in which we left satisfied. We leave with three excellent points from a difficult field. Victory is very good. The goals are fantastic”.

pedri

“He gives pause, he doesn’t lose it, he dominates both legs… it’s superlative. What she does, how she turns, the tempo…it’s fantastic. It is top level. And she’s only 19 years old. It is spectacular. There is no greater talent in the world than him. You have to pamper him. He makes a difference, in the game, in the area… he steals balls. It’s wonderful to have. He leaves half an hour and is transcendent. He is not a normal player. There are very few like him.”