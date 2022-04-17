His sulphurous past resurfaces under the eyes of his eldest son

In the first episode of the new Kardashian family show, Kim found herself quite embarrassed when her son came across an advertisement for her sex tape while playing on the Internet.

After twenty seasons on the air, keeping up with the Kardashians (Keeping Up With The Kardashians) ceased airing in 2020 on the channel E!. But no question for the members of the clan to end reality TV. This Thursday, April 14 was the launch of their new dynasty showsoberly titled The Kardashians. After causing a stir in an extremely tight dress at the premiere, Kim Kardashian appeared much less comfortable in the first episode of her new show.

Kim Kardashian caught up in her sulphurous past

It is, indeed, one of the striking sequences of the show. While her 6-year-old son Saint plays online on the web, Kim Kardashian surprises him in front of an advertisement of his famous sextape. Something to upset the mother of the family, not very happy to see her past reappear under the eyes of her eldest son:

There was a shot of me crying, and then I watched. And there was something very inappropriate like “Kim’s new sex tape” written on it. Apparently, these are unreleased footage from my old sex tape.

Explained the darling of Pete Davidson. And to add:

The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a while with my whole family. This shit is so embarrassing and I have to deal with it (…) If my son had been a little bigger and he could read, I would have been ashamed.

In a following scene, Kim calls her then-husband, Kanye West, to tell him what just happened. The latter tried to calm her while she declared, in tears:

Rather die than let this sh*t happen again. I just want it to go away. They won’t piss me off like that.

Kim Kardashian finding out Saint saw her Jiggy jiggy video ad on Roblox has me crying 😭🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/MrHx4vLwcJ — Justin Garth Lakey (@JustinGLakey) April 15, 2022

Now divorced, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are struggling to agree on the education of their four children. The rapper notably criticizes his ex-wife for exposing their daughter, North, on the Web, which he categorically refuses. Could it be this incident that would have pushed the father of the family to want to keep his offspring away from social networks?

An unlikely career start

Before becoming the star we know, Kim Kardashian made a name for herself in the late 2000s as Paris Hilton’s assistant. But it was her sextape with singer Ray J, shot as an amateur in 2007, that brought her to fame. The video will be broadcast without his consent by Vivid, studio for the production of pornographic films. Kim Kardashian then sues Vivid in court claiming the rights to his sex tape, but eventually sells them in exchange for $5 million.

In October 2007, she signed a contract with the chain E! to turn Keeping up with the Kardashians.