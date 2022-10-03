his surprising revelations about who are the real kings of drug trafficking in Mexico and the US.

In 2016, after being a fugitive from justice for 181 days, “El Chapo” was captured for the third time during an operation carried out by the Mexican navy in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is one of the most dangerous drug traffickers in the world as he is the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and leading drug trafficking to the US for several decades.

One year after his arrest, andThe drug lord was extradited to the United States and in 2019 he was sentenced to life in prison in the maximum security prison of ADX Florence, in Colorado.

Five years after his extradition, “El Chapo” Guzmán continues to give what to talk about as a result of his most recent statements about drug trafficking in Mexico and the US.

Also read: “El Chapo” Guzmán: the day the drug trafficker serenaded one of his partners before trying to assassinate him

Through his lawyer Mariel Colón, Joaquín Guzmán Loera pointed out who he considers to be the true kings of drug trafficking in both nations.

Read more: “El Chapo” Guzmán: who is the nephew of the drug trafficker who was killed during the national celebrations in Mexico

He also stated that, in order for the war against drug trafficking to stop, authorities will have to go after “politicians on both sides of the border.”

“For years, the authorities have locked up these suspected leaders, but it’s not helping. However, going after the politicians who are allowing this to happen is a different thing. That is what he has expressed before. That is what he thinks, ”said Mariel Colón to Business Insider.

“El Chapo” Guzmán is also aware that he can only be a political instrument for the governments of Mexico and the United Statesaccording to the words of his lawyer.

It may interest you: “El Chapo” Guzmán: the drug trafficker’s controversial dinner with Pablo Escobar and Evo Morales (and why it was only a rumor)

“Every new US president has his trophy. With Trump it was ‘El Chapo’. After him, Biden also has the trophy from him. It has always been just politics,” concluded the drug trafficker’s lawyer.