his Terra VR electric bike | 46- Corriere.it makes its debut at the fair

The Doctor’s electric mountain bike – which will be present at Eicma on 25 November – made by MT Distribution and will hit the market in 2022. The Limited version produced in 46 units

Is called Terra VR | 46 and already from the name you can guess the matrix or, if you prefer, the inspiration. the first electric mountain bike for enduro designed and produced between Tavullia and Bologna, between Romagna and Emilia, between Valentino Rossi’s Ranch and the headquarters of MT Distribution. The full suspension e-mtb will be officially unveiled at Eicma 2021, underway at the Rho-Milan Fair until November 28, and will be available from 2022. Just Valentino – who last November 14, in Valencia, wrote the latest, wonderful chapter of a legendary career – expected on Thursday 25th at the Fiera for One more lap, the event in his honor organized by Yamaha.

Terra VR | 46

Designed to satisfy even the most demanding bikers, Terra VR | 46 was made by MT Distribution, who took care of the design and structure of the bike. The frame, in 6061 hydroformed aluminum, incorporates some typical solutions from the world of engines so dear to the Doctor. The design, explain from the Bolognese company, represents the natural transition of the VR46 brand towards a high tech and sustainable future, but still anchored to an unrepeatable history of sporting successes and to a human heritage of great depth. The glossy black color, technological and austere, evident above all in the rear area, where the visible mechanics, while the more emotional area, contracted and pulsating, is dominated by the iconic VR | 46 yellow.

Performance and passion

720 kw Bosch battery (which guarantees almost unlimited autonomy), flipchip system able to vary from the All-Mountain to E-Enduro system, advanced saddle to ensure the correct driving position even with prohibitive slopes: Terra VR | 46 offers optimal performance on both steep climbs and descents.

Two versions, Limited and Premium

Expected in the spring of 2022, Valentino Rossi’s e-bike will be launched in two versions: Limited Edition – produced in just 46 units (were there any doubts?), supplied with an exclusive certificate signed by Valentino and assembled with wireless and carbon components – and Premium edition, equipped with high-end components.

