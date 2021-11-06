his the Genoa bench

With hindsight, the return to the bench of Andriy Shevchenko and his debut as a club manager could only take place in Italy, his second football homeland, the one that propelled him towards the Golden Ball, and above all it could only take place with a property called 777 Partners, given that with the number 7 on his back the former striker wrote indelible pages in the history of Italian and European football and of Milan.

And, to complete the picture, it could only happen on the eve of the Milan derby, of which Sheva is the best scorer ever with 14 goals.

Genoa changes: Ballardini towards the exemption, Shevchenko arrives

Andriy Shevchenko is virtually the new coach of the Genoa, but the adverb is destined to disappear in a short time, the one necessary for the US ownership of the rossoblù club to put everything in black and white, thus consuming the first exemption from its management, which will become effective from November 15, after less than three months from settlement in Italy in place of Enrico Preziosi.

Fatal for the current Genoa coach Davide Ballardini the draw against Empoli in anticipation of the twelfth day, but in reality the fate of the Romagna coach seemed to have been sealed for some time. Thus the first Serie A goal of the promising striker Flavio Bianchi, born in 2000, product of the Genoa nursery returning after the loan to Lucchese, will only serve to give the Grifone classification a vital point in terms of salvation, but not to avoid the change of the guard on the bench.

Genoa background: Pirlo says no, here is Shevchenko

The will of 777 Partners had in fact been clear for some time, but before making the change of technical guide effective, it was necessary to hook a name to effect for the rossoblù bench.The first names surveyed were curiously those of two former teammates in Milan caught by Carlo Ancelotti and great friends of Shevchenko, Rino Gattuso And Andrea Pirlo, but if the former Napoli coach pulled out immediately, the Maestro reflected, before declining in anticipation of more prestigious proposals.

Hence the idea Shevchenko, who after the positive Euro 2020, closed in the quarter-finals, he had decided to close his experience from ct of Ukraine to wait for a club call. Better if from Italy, where Andriy will restart from a solid knowledge of the league and the language.

Genoa, for Shevchenko will make his debut after the break against Roma

Of course Sheva will have to start again from the fight for the salvation, never known as a footballer, but the whole Genoa environment as well as the team seem destined to undergo the charm of such a prestigious choice. Josh Wander and his associates have put on the table the proposal for a contract until June 2023 at just under two million euros, the signing will take place without haste, given the imminent stop of the Serie A championship for the commitments of the national teams.

Then it will be immediately championship, with the first opponent Rome, rival of many duels with Milan, on 21 November and then Milan, in Marassi on 1 December, four days before the away match at Juventus.

