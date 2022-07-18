his triumph at the Oscars “did not open the door” to black actresses

Halle Berry made history at the Oscars when in 2002 she was the first African-American actress to win in the Best Actress category. But what seemed to be the beginning of several triumphs for women at the award ceremony, finally did not happen again, since so far no other has won the award.

What did Halle Berry say about the Oscars?

In an interview with The New York Times, Halle Berry, who is currently 55 years old, recalled the night. Admitting not believes that there was a lot of progress for actresses of African descent.

“In those days, if you didn’t win the Globe, you didn’t really get the Academy Award”. He started saying.

“So I pretty much resigned myself to believing: ‘It’s great to be here, but I’m not going to win’”added the actress.

In 2002, it was Sissy Spacek who won the Golden Globe for his role in the film In The Bedroom. Meanwhile, Halle Berry received the Oscar for the drama Monster’s Ball, a story between a mother and a widow.

“He didn’t open the door” the actress continued. “The fact that there is no one standing next to me it’s heartbreaking.”

“We can’t always judge success or progress for the number of awards we have“. He added.

“The prizes are the icing on the cake: your peers say you were exceptionally excellent this year,” he told the outlet.

“But does that mean that if we don’t get the exceptionally excellent nod, that we weren’t great, we won’t be successful, we will not change the world with our art and our opportunities will not grow?Halle Berry said about the performance of actors in general.

Although after her there have been African-American women nominated, none of them has returned to win the Oscar Award as the actress did.

Even this year’s ceremony It does not have any women of African descent nominated.





