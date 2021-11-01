his true love is called Tessa

For some months now there has been talk of a possible relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya but apparently, the Spider-Man interpreter has one true love. This is Tessa, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog to whom the actor is incredibly attached and who he always takes with him to the set when he can.

Tom Holland and Tessa first met in 2014 and the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has revealed in the course of various interviews that he has decided to adopt this puppy due to the false rumors about dogs of his type. We remember in fact that in England, the Dangerous Dog Act prohibits some types of dogs considered particularly dangerous and among these are also the Pit Bulls.

During the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in 2017, Tom took Tessa with him and got to talk about their fantastic relationship several times. In this regard, the actor has defined his puppy as the sweetest and most angelic thing he has ever met. Holland is unlikely to part with his Tessa and during the London presentation of Dr. Dolittle, the cute little gray dog ​​even stole the spotlight from Robert Downey Jr.

In short, Tom Holland keeps company with another much appreciated star of the MCU with his boundless love for his trusty 4-legged companion. In fact, Chris Evans never separates from his Dodger and there are many tender photos of the two on social media.