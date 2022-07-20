his ultra-polluting flight in a private jet does not pass with Internet users

Ecology is clearly not the priority of Kylie Jenner. Recently, the young businesswoman has drawn the wrath of Internet users by making trips of 3 to 15 minutes in … private jet.

While some people find themselves stranded, without air conditioning, in Parisian transport, others have the luxury of taking the private jet for any type of journey. The youngest of the Kardashian clan sparked controversy on July 17, 2022, after posting a photo…

Kylie Jenner pinned for her lifestyle

It all started four days ago, when millionaire Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, hugging between two private jets. In legend, Stormi’s mother writes: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”, implying “what jet do we take?“. If some of his followers were admiring and envious, others were indignant.

For good reason, a surfer took the liberty of recalling that Kylie is an excessive user of private jets. The 24-year-old has already done take off one of his planes for a trip of… 3 minutes ! An ultra-polluting means of transport for a distance that could have been covered in 40 minutes by car.

The stars, the biggest polluters?

“Why do I bother to recycle“, “global warming, she doesn’t care“, “this is why we must tax the rich“, “it’s disgusting“, “it’s completely absurd to post this when the planet is dying“, “you are a killer planet“or “queen of pollutioncan we read in the comments section.

According to the European Federation for Transport and the Environment, a private jet would be 10 times more polluting than an airplane, and 50 times more polluting than a train. As temperature records are broken, fires level acres and the climate crisis worsens, internet users are furious. Recently, Karim Benzema was also set on fire for the same reasons.

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022