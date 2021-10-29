Katy Perry sings All You Need is Love: the cover of the American singer goes viral among fans.

Everyone sings the Beatles, at least once in their life. Also and especially Katy Perry. The American pop star paid tribute to the Fab Four with a cover creepy of one of the most beloved songs of the English band, All You Need is Love. The Santa Barbara singer celebrated her 37th birthday in a very special way, launching her version of the classic of the Beatles i partnership with Gap, a charity committed to raising funds for Baby2Baby. And the result was much appreciated by the fans.

Katy Perry sings All You Need is Love

For the occasion, the splendid artist of I Kissed a Girl chose to present his version of All You Need is Love, a hit dated 1967 but still a lot today current, presented for the first time in Yellow Submarine and in Magical Mystery Tour (and in Italy made famous as the initials of Strangelove).

A song interpreted with great emotion and transport by Katy Perry, who spent herself for one very important cause. For each stream on Spotify Gap will in fact donate a dollar to Baby2Baby, the project to help children in need. Here is Katy’s version of an immortal hymn:

The meaning of All You Need is Love

The famous piece by the Fab Four is a hymn tounconditional love, and not just that between man and woman. A song that Lennon particularly loved, so much so that he put it on the same level as revolutionary songs like Give Peace a Chance: “My art is committed to change“. Not everyone knows, but they also participated in the recordings of the choirs for the famous Beatles hit Mick Jagger and wife of Keith Moon, Kim McLagan.