News

his version of All You Need is Love

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Katy Perry sings All You Need is Love: the cover of the American singer goes viral among fans.

Everyone sings the Beatles, at least once in their life. Also and especially Katy Perry. The American pop star paid tribute to the Fab Four with a cover creepy of one of the most beloved songs of the English band, All You Need is Love. The Santa Barbara singer celebrated her 37th birthday in a very special way, launching her version of the classic of the Beatles i partnership with Gap, a charity committed to raising funds for Baby2Baby. And the result was much appreciated by the fans.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry sings All You Need is Love

For the occasion, the splendid artist of I Kissed a Girl chose to present his version of All You Need is Love, a hit dated 1967 but still a lot today current, presented for the first time in Yellow Submarine and in Magical Mystery Tour (and in Italy made famous as the initials of Strangelove).

A song interpreted with great emotion and transport by Katy Perry, who spent herself for one very important cause. For each stream on Spotify Gap will in fact donate a dollar to Baby2Baby, the project to help children in need. Here is Katy’s version of an immortal hymn:

Loading...
Advertisements

The meaning of All You Need is Love

The famous piece by the Fab Four is a hymn tounconditional love, and not just that between man and woman. A song that Lennon particularly loved, so much so that he put it on the same level as revolutionary songs like Give Peace a Chance: “My art is committed to change“. Not everyone knows, but they also participated in the recordings of the choirs for the famous Beatles hit Mick Jagger and wife of Keith Moon, Kim McLagan.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

743
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
728
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
642
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
609
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
569
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
506
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
501
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
410
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
395
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
382
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top