His weight loss for the MET Gala is problematic

The reality TV star had to lose 7kg in 3 weeks in anticipation of the MET Gala for the sole purpose of fitting into a historic dress formerly worn by Marylin Monroe. Trivializing eating disorders.

Kim Kardashian appeared in a beige dress encrusted with crystals at the MET Gala held on May 2 in the heart of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. An outfit originally worn by Marylin Monroe during her famous “Happy Birthday Mr President” addressed in 1962 to John F. Kennedy. And if for several weeks some rumors announced that Kim Kardashian had chosen to say goodbye to her widely rebounded butt, due to several shots showing her with a more “minimalist” posterior than usual, the reason is quite different. In reality, the business woman did not choose to have her BBL (Brazilian But Lift, surgical practice aimed at increasing her buttocks) volume removed, as she explained to Vogue on the MET Gala red carpet. She actually undertook a diet to lose 7 kilos, and thus fit into a dress that did not fit her initial curves.



A controversial diet





During fittings for this sparkly gown, the piece on loan from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum turned out to be too small for the reality TV star. Based on a sketch by Bob Mackie and designed by Hollywood costume designer Jean-Louis, the dress was assembled especially for Marylin Monroe who bought it for $1,440 at the time. “I tried it on, and it didn’t fit”said Kim K on the red carpet of the event admitting to having chosen to go through a diet to blend in with the silhouette of the dress. “I said, ‘Give me three weeks. I must have lost 7 kilos until today.”, she assures while detailing her strict routine to manage to slip into her outfit of the day. To do this, she explains that she wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran intensively on a treadmill and cut all sugars and carbohydrates from her diet, as reported by Vogue, which does not seem to see any problem. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was very strict”she says during the interview.

Is no one really mentioning the toxic image this sends to women. Not eating carbs for 3 weeks isn’t a fashion statement its an eating disorder. #dietculture —ToddTheTamed (@TamedTodd) May 3, 2022



The trivialization of a dangerous practice





This attitude did not fail to react. On Instagram, American actress Lili Reinhart denounced the consequences of the trivialized media coverage of such weight loss: “It’s so bad to openly admit that you starved yourself for the MET Gala. When you know full well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word.”, writes in story the actress before deleting her message. On Twitter, a user testifies: “I’m a teacher and today I listened to students calling each other fat. When I heard that, I stopped and asked them what they were basing it on? Their response: Kim Kardashian lost all that weight and I can’t even do it in 2 months. They are 12 years old…that’s the scary reality.”.

The American media Shape denounces for its part a form of promotion of eating disorders. Called EDs, they can take the form of restriction of food intake to control weight or body shape, excessive exercise, restriction of certain food groups and behaviors compulsive eating or binge eating. Cutting out sugars altogether can also be dangerous. These promote the production of the mood-stabilizing hormone serotonin and also provide, for some types, heart-healthy fiber that helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has said she is ready to do anything for fashion. In a recent interview on the set of Ellen DeGeneres she admitted to being ready to wear a diaper if she could not go to the bathroom because of an outfit. A confession following her appearance at a Balenciaga parade completely covered in tape, preventing her from undressing. And while the fashion industry remains an environment that promotes thinness, Kim Kardashian seems to have made herself the spokesperson for dangerous practices. In 2017, a study conducted by the Runway Research Institute and based on the relationship between models and thinness, showed that 81% of the models questioned were considered underweight. 62% of them had been asked to lose weight by their agency and 71% said they were on a diet. Half of the panel admitted to having already skipped meals or fasted altogether.

“Clothes are meant to fit people, not the other way around,” emphasizes the Shape journalist in her article. We couldn’t write better as a conclusion to this article.

I’m a teacher and today I listened to students call themselves fat. When I overhead this I stopped and asked them based on what? They’re response: Kim Kardashian lost all that weight and I can’t even in 2 months. They’re 12 years old… that is the scary reality —Rach (@burgertown91) May 4, 2022

Lili Reinhart doesn’t care that Kim Kardashian lost weight to fit in THAT dress. She’s just mad because Kim made public (in an interview) how she lost pounds. As we know she has a big influence on social media so people with Eating Disorder can take this as an advice, like a tip — Waiting for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 🇵🇪 (@Sunset_lofish) May 4, 2022

Today this girl posted this.. when will people stop acting like @KimKardashian @KylieJenner @khloekardashian are not toxic people for our daughters.. so sad 😡 pic.twitter.com/x7GP466cJE — veronica (@ver29onica) May 4, 2022

kim kardashian proudly talking about losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks knowing the influence she has and there are people actually defending this behavior 🤢

I thought we were supposed to move past promoting such toxic diet culture. —navee (@hereforcorpse_h) May 3, 2022

headlines praising kim kardashian for “dropping 16lbs in 3 weeks” to fit into a dress are fucking TOXIC. STOP PROMOTING THIS SHIT. — niccca 🐷 (@niccca) May 3, 2022

May 4, 2022