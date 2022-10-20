his wife displays Karim Benzema, his links with Rihanna revealed

Demdem, the wife of Gims, gently quips that the sentimental life of Karim Benzema which seems so complicated. It is recalled that he was once very close.

The young woman took to her son Instagram to share a comment on the Ballon d’Or evening, marked by the coronation of the Real Madrid striker.

A great opportunity to remember that the one who now shares the life of Jordan Ozuna, an ex of Justin Bieber, is also very close to Rihanna, the Barbadian bombshell, recently mother of a little girl.



“Rihanna, there’s no point texting ‘Are you sleeping?’ at Benzema tonight huh,” relayed DemDem, with “burst out laughing” emoji. The night of his coronation, Karim Benzema was not ready to sleep.

In reality, Karim Benzema would never have been engaged in a romantic relationship with Rihanna, with whom he was spotted in a club in Los Angeles.

The star striker of Real Madrid affirmed their purely friendly relationship.

“I was very happy to meet her. She is very different from the image that we can have of her. She does not take herself seriously, ”said the father of three children, the last of whom Nouri would be 2 years old, and born of his relationship with Chloé de Launay, who would be a former nurse. “It was really good to see each other”.

Demdem also spoke about her at the beginning of October last in the columns of Public.

She would be at odds with her man.

“He’s not around a lot. So when he’s around he plays a lot with his kids,” she said, implying that he would take less care of her.

“And even less lately! Obliged to secure dates with Sexion d’Assaut, the group that revealed him to the public, he had to go back on the road to honor this artistic reunion that he had refused for so long”, reported the magazine Public, which revealed these frictions within the couple.

