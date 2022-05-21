his wife Emma Heming revealed that the actor’s care tasks are affecting his mental health

Capture Instagram

Emma Heming Willis spoke for the first timeafter it became known that her husband, the renowned actor Bruce Willis suffered from aphasia.

In an interview with The Bump, the mother of the interpreter’s youngest daughters assured that she is not a heroine for putting the needs of her family above her own. although yes He admitted that all the care he must take as a result of the illness suffered by his life partner is somehow affecting his mental health.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I’ve found doesn’t make me any kind of hero,” the 43-year-old former model said. And she added: “That amount of caring for everyone else within my household took a toll on my mental health and overall health. And that didn’t help anyone in my family.”

Bruce Willis on the red carpet of the roast that Comedy Central organized for him in 2018, very caramelized with his wife, Emma Heming (Grosby Group/)

Emma, ​​mother of Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, revealed that she is learning to be a “mother” and that she intends to “carve out some time for self-care” every day. “Someone told me not long ago that when you take too much care of someone, you end up not taking care of yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me,” she mused.

Why Emma chose Focus on your “basic needs,” including exercising. “It is a moment in which I can disconnect and do something that I know makes me feel good in general,” he told the aforementioned media. “I think it’s important to find something that makes you feel good and build from there.”

The news that hit all of Hollywood

Months ago, Emma revealed the health problems suffered by Bruce through a joint statement with the ex-wife of the star of Hard to Kill, Demi Moore, and the ex-partner’s daughters: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

“To the amazing fans of Bruce, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and he recently received a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that is impairing his cognitive abilities. As a result of this situation and after much consideration Bruce decided to take a career step which means so much to him. This is a very difficult time for our family and we greatly appreciate his love, compassion and support. We are facing this as a family but we wanted to tell his fans what is happening because we know how much it means to you and what you mean to him. As Bruce likes to say “live to the fullest”, and that’s what we plan to do. With love: Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn”, concludes the text, signed by the Willis women.

Emma posted sweet new photos with her husband the following month during an “off-the-grid” camping trip. “Mom and dad in her favorite habitat,” she wrote in April. Smiling and enjoying a day in nature, the actor is portrayed with his loved ones walking along a river on a sunny day.

In the photos, Willis looks jeans, shirt and an orange vest and poses with his wife, whom he married in 2009. In the stories of the same social network, the wife of the protagonist of Hard to Kill He also shared video images set to music with the song “Honky Tonk Woman” by the Rolling Stones, in which the family is seen in different situations recreating themselves in the middle of the landscape.

The prints show a Bruce Willis healthy and serene after the announcement about his illness that shocked Hollywood.

aphasia

Aphasia is a language disorder that can generate a difficulty in expression or comprehension. That is, aphasia can be expressive, comprehensive, or global, if it includes both. It can be mild, intermediate or severe. “It is an alteration of our language capacity. When you refer to that, we are not only talking about the external, the ability to pronounce a word. If not, we also refer to the ability to understand it. Even the internal language, because a person even thinks with words. Aphasia is a disorder that has to do with problems with language to produce it, to understand it and, also, to use it internally”, explained to LA NATION Alejandro Andersson, Neurologist Director of the Buenos Aires Institute of Neurology (INBA).

The head of INBA added: “In general, aphasia is called a language disorder where you have problems understanding or producing, emitting or pronouncing language. That is why there are three types of aphasia: comprehension, expression and mixed, which is when everything is compromised”.

When asked about the causes, another neurologist explained: “They can be multiple. The most common is cerebrovascular disease when an area of ​​the brain that is related to language is injured. In all right-handed people it is in the left frontotemporal hemisphere and in most left-handed people it is also usually in the same area. There are also other causes such as a brain tumor or bleeding.

