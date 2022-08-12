his wife sends an unexpected message to Shakira

The third is discord, she is a 23-year-old public relations student at a university in Barcelona.

On June 4, Gerard Pique and Shakira announced via their social networks that each was going separate ways, but they did not detail the reasons for the breakup, so the footballer was said to be unfaithful, and that is until now that a British newspaper gives details of the contentious third.

According to The Sun, Gerard Pique has broken off his 12-year relationship with Shakira since having an affair with a 23-year-old public relations student named Carla Chia Martí, whom he has been dating for several months.

“Gérard and Carla have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They’ve been quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what’s going on.” said a source close to the young woman, 12 years younger than Pique.

The university student from Barcelona is said to have met the athlete when she worked as a waitress at La Traviesa, a very famous venue for a nightclub. It is said that Piqué and Chia Martí had their first romantic encounters there.

‘It is believed he met Pique while working on events at his production company Kosmos’detailed The Sun.

Carla Chia Martí stopped working at the bar in Tusset Street and joined the Kosmos company, owned by the footballer. The couple maintains a very discreet working relationship there. She canceled her social media accounts.