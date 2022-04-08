his wife’s ex-lover is about to tell intimacies of the relationship

grosby

A new scandal splashes the life of Jada Pinkett Smith Y Will Smith, the couple that was in the eye of the storm in recent weeks after the actor slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s illness during the Oscar gala. This time, August Alsina, a lover of the actress, would be about to sign a millionaire contract with a publisher to reveal intimacies of their relationship.

The spicy comparison of Eduardo Feinmann between the compensation that Nacha Guevara will receive and the bonus to retirees

In 2020, Jada surprised her husband by revealing that she had been unfaithful to him with the rapper and friend of her son Jaden. In that opportunity, The couple broke the silence after the young man’s confession and, face to face, talked about that romance on the Pinkett podcast that was televised and seen by millions of people around the world.

At that time, the actor was the one who set the pace and direction of the talk. “I think you have to clearly state what happened”, he told his wife, looking her in the eye and far from being uncomfortable. “About what?” she answered, while she pretended not to understand. “We decided that we were going to give each other our space… And what happened?”, he insisted. “Then I got into a mess with August,” she admitted, but the answer did not seem to convince her husband either, who, between laughs, questioned and corrected: “A mess? A relationship”. Since then, the couple has exposed their situation and made clear all the points about the spaces and freedom that they allowed themselves in the relationship that was about to break.

The moment Jada Pinkett tells Will Smith about her relationship with August Alsina

The moment Jada Pinkett tells Will Smith about her relationship with August Alsina

Knowing that the affair had come to light and in the midst of the scandal of the slap in the face of the comedian, the rapper would have been tempted by several publishers to tell the details of the “entanglement” with the wife of the protagonist of hancock, that would bring juicy dividends. “August is preparing to sign a big money contract for a book detailing his romantic relationships with Jada,” a source close to the rapper told the British newspaper. The Sun.

Continue reading the story

Break the silence

The couple explained two years ago that, unknown to anyone, Five years ago they had decided to end their relationship and believed that they were never going to speak to each other again. At that time, the protagonist of Gotham began establishing a relationship with the 29-year-old singer. “He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied,” added the person close to the rapper.

Instagram August Alsina

August Alsina had a relationship with Jada, Will Smith’s wife, for more than four years (Instagram August Alsina/)

In addition, he said that the interpreter He will tell all the details of his meetings with the actress and the places they frequented. “He will go into detail about his time with Jada. He will also talk about how he spent time living in the houses owned by Will, when he was filming, ”specifies that site about the versions that could be seen very soon in new material.

“In addition to talking about their relationship at the time, August wants to talk about the consequences of going public and how it affected him personally and in his career. There are several publishers bidding on the books and August is going to choose the best offer. He knows that there are a lot of people who are fascinated by his story and are happy to be able to tell it,” the same source told the news site.

According to Jada’s account, she had a relationship with August for four and a half years in which they became very close friends. At first, it all happened because he needed help “with her mental state” and she was willing to do it. “I also had a lot of pain, I felt destroyed and in the process of that relationship I realized that you can’t find happiness outside,” assured. Over time, the friendship ended up becoming a affair with which they had to deal publicly.