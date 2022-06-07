his wish to stay at PSG, Gallardo coach, Messi … Paredes lets go

The Argentinian midfielder of PSG, eager to win a World Cup for Lionel Messi, has no intention of letting go of his compatriot in the club and therefore wishes to continue the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain, while upheavals are taking place. prepare behind the scenes.

PSG’s new project has been slow to materialize since the signing of Kylian Mbappé until 2025, but it is taking shape behind the scenes. And we are beginning to understand that its architect, the Portuguese Luis Campos, will be intractable with certain players behind the scenes. Aged 57, the Parisian club’s sports advisor has a very clear idea of ​​the direction he wants to give to this project. After the departure of Argentinian Angel Di Maria, free of any contract, PSG could sell other elements. Elements that play little or not at all will be asked to leave. Leandro Paredes certainly suspects that he is one of them, but like most of his teammates threatened by the arrival of Campos, he intends to stay, and makes it known.

“Messi? He was much better in recent months”

Linked to a possible return to his training club, the international midfielder ruled out this track, because he only favors one at this stage: “I’m staying at PSG next season, he assured the during a long interview with La Red radio. Now is not the time to leave the club or join Boca Juniors. I am 27 years old, I am young and I still have a lot to see and learn . When the time is right for me to come back, I will. I don’t want to give anyone false hope.” As for PSG, Paredes recognizes that he has had a complicated season to say the least. Often injured, relegated to the hierarchy when he started, Paredes played only 22 matches, in all competitions, with PSG.

“We still have a coach, and we have to respect him”

At the club since the 2018-2019 season, Paredes is a well-established player, much appreciated in the Parisian locker room. His acclimatization was done without too many problems. On the other hand, he witnessed the difficulties of his compatriot and friend Lionel Messi from the front row: “It was not easy for me this year, I think it was a complicated year, but the first year was not easy. neither for him after 20 years at Barcelona. He was much better in the last few months. I hope he starts the season in the best way.” “If I were to win a World Cup, I would be happier for Messi than for me,” he said.

If the rumor is true, Marcelo Gallardo is one of the tracks studied by Paris Saint-Germain to replace Mauricio Pochettino as coach. Thus, a former Argentinian PSG player would replace a former Argentinian PSG player. Which is not necessarily to displease Paredes. “I don’t know if it’s true or if it’s just a rumor about Gallardo at PSG. We still have a coach to whom we owe a lot of respect. Afterwards, if the club decides to change coach for Gallardo or another, we will see. Gallardo is a great coach. But as I said just before, we still have a coach, and we must respect him,” he said, very diplomatic.