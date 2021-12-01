his words, Commisso and Rai

Back to her place, to do what she feels inside, to cultivate her dream as a journalist, of a free woman. After days of stormy weather around his story, the harassment he suffered last Saturday at the Castellani in Empoli, Greta Beccaglia she returned to the stadium, to work, to look after her connections before and after Fiorentina’s matches. Directed yesterday for her by the Franks, where she also met the purple president Rocco Commisso. But his presence was repeated last night as a guest of Bianca Berlinguer to White paper in prime time on Rai 3 to talk about his sad story and the violence suffered.

Greta Beccaglia is back in connection: “I couldn’t wait”

“I was looking forward to making this connection. I needed to get back to normal, I’ve been unable to sleep for nights because of what happened. I met President Commisso and he gave me a positive speech and expressed his solidarity “

Like this Greta Beccaglia opened his first connection from the stadium, yesterday at the Franchi in Florence for the midweek match Fiorentina-Sampdoria. She returned to her place after the media tam tam, not yet exhausted, but above all the story of the harassment suffered last Saturday live during the connection from Castellani di Empoli with that purple fan who used violence on her.

Journalist Beccaglia guest of Cartabianca: this is what she said

The connection from Franchi closed, with Fiorentina winning 3-1 over Sampdoria in one of the two advances of the midweek round in Serie A, Greta Beccaglia she was also a guest in connection with Cartabianca, the prime time talk on Rai 3, hosted by Bianca Berlinguer. His case has been talked about. The reporter harassed by the 45-year-old Andrea Serrani she went back to talking about her story:

“I was very afraid of the indifference of the people present. It is not goliardia, no one can afford to touch the body of a woman or a man without permission. I was doing my job. I was lucky, being live. But many girls cannot testify to certain facts every day. “

Greta defends Giorgio Micheletti: the thought of Mauro Corona

La Beccaglia also had words of esteem and affection for Giorgio Micheletti, the Toscana Tv journalist who conducted the broadcast when the crime of harassment happened, last Saturday, and who hotly said “Don’t take it” and that for this expression was suspended by his own broadcaster and recalled by the order of journalists.

“The suspension of my colleague, the conductor Giorgio Micheletti? He defended and helped me and reported what happened live. I hope to return soon to conduct the broadcast. “

The regular columnist of the program, the philosopher and writer, also expressed himself on the episode, again in Cartabianca. Mauro Corona who was laconic on the matter: “The case of harassment outside the stadium to Greta Beccaglia? A crude, vulgar and abominable gesture that will have its legal consequences “.

