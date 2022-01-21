Hisense, the 32 ”smart TV at an all time low

Are you looking for a small smart TV at a discounted price? Today is your lucky day: on Amazon it is available in offer the Hisense 32AE5600FA smart TV to a price of € 209.99, the 16% in less than recommended. The Hisense smart TV is the best you can ask for in a compact TV, ideal to put in your bedroom or kitchen (if you have little space available). It is smart (based on Android TV), supports the new digital terrestrial (this means that it does not need an external decoder to tune digital channels) and has a panel that ensures good quality images.









Hisense has now become a certainty when it comes to smart TVs: the company has been present in Italy for some years and has always done so with quality and reliable products from every point of view. This 32 “model it is one of the most compact in the company, thanks also to a design with very thin side frames. An opportunity not to be missed: sui € 200 is not easy to find a smart TV with a good quality screen and running Android TV.

Hisense 32AE5600FA Smart TV: the data sheet

Like most of the 32 “televisions, me too‘Hisense 32AE5600FA has an HD Ready resolution LED screen. Finding FullHD resolution models of this size is quite complicated and above all they have a higher cost. Price that is often too high for such small smart TVs. Hisense 32AE5600FA, on the other hand, it has the right balance between price and what it offers to the user (indeed, at this price it is really an opportunity not to be missed). For the video part there are also ad hoc technologies that increase the quality of the images: Natural Color Enhancer improves the viewing experience, while the Noise Reduction decreases the noise. The sound quality is ensured by the DTS Studio Sound and 12W audio speakers.

One of the peculiarities of this smart TV is the presence of Android TV platform (usually Hisense devices use the proprietary Smart TV VIDAA system) which allows you to access all Google services, including the voice assistant that we can use at any time to launch applications or change movies and TV series. Furthermore, thanks to Android TV, you have the possibility of install hundreds of applications, including all those for video streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Twitch, YouTube.

L’Hisense 32AE5600FA it is ready for the transition to the new digital terrestrial (supports DVB-T2 / S2 and HEVC Main10) and there is no need for any decoder to support it.

Hisense 32AE5600FA Smart TV on offer: price and discount

The 32 “smart Hisense we find it on Amazon at a price of € 209.99, with a saving of almost € 40 on the recommended price. The discount is 16%, anything but to be underestimated for a smart TV that is in effect low cost. There is also the possibility to pay it in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 42 per month thanks to the service made available by the e-commerce site. The smart TV is sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is 15 days from when you purchased it.