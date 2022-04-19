Hisense Unveils New ‘Perfect Partner’ Ad Featuring PSG Players Including Lionel Messi

A partner of Paris Saint-Germain since last season, the Hisense household appliance brand has just unveiled its new advertising campaign featuring the club’s players.

In its new ‘perfect partner’ spot, Hisense has called on Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Presnel Kimpembe, Idrissa Gueye and Marquinhos.

The opportunity for the brand to highlight its products (televisions, refrigerators, ovens, etc.) in the “daily life” of these 5 footballers gathered in the same building.

In a complicated sporting context for the Parisian club, the most teasing will say that Leo Messi is equipped to watch the Champions League on TV while Di Maria has taken over as steward of Sergio Ramos (see the Amazon Prime Video ad ) managing the washing machines…





behind the scene

As a partner of Paris Saint-Germain, Hisense equips the Parc des Princes and the club’s new store with video and LED screens.

Last year, Hisense had miniaturized PSG players in its advertising spot which featured Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe.

