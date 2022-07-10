Hispanic couple from Hialeah arrested for drug trafficking

Hialeah couple arrested for drug possession and trafficking. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A couple living in Hialeah was arrested for drug trafficking after a traffic intervention, local authorities reported.

Michel Ávila de la Nuez, 48, was driving a black Mercedes Benz outside a Farm Stores when he was intercepted by police.

Inside the vehicle, the authorities found a gram of a substance that could be cocaine, reported Telemundo 51.

According to the police report, after the intervention, a search warrant was executed for an apartment located in Hialeah where Ávila de la Nuez resides with Ivette Domínguez, 44 years old.

Inside the kitchen of the house, seven plastic bags with cocaine were found that weighed a total of 205 grams, according to AméricaTevé.

Ávila de la Nuez had been investigated by the police before the intervention that led to his arrest.

The man has a case file in the Florida Judicial System, including a residential eviction order and a family dispute.

The couple appeared in court last Thursday where a judge charged them with drug possession and trafficking.