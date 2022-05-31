Hispanic day care owner arrested for child pornography in New York

Silfredo Castillo Martínez, owner of a nursery that worked in his home in the Bronx (NYC), was accused of making child pornography with at least one of the children in his care.

Additionally, the New York police said yesterday that they are looking for more possible victims of the suspect. Castillo Martinez, 32, ran a group daycare out of his home on Decatur Ave. off E. Gun Hill Road in the Norwood neighborhood until May 3, when the police arrested him for Multiple charges related to possession and promotion of child pornography.

New York police computer crime investigators suspected that Castillo Martinez trafficked in child pornography since July 2011, and the NYPD determined that one of the children in an illegal video went to daycare at their center. That minor was 12 years old at the time, an NYPD spokesman said.

Castillo Martínez worked with school-age children in the back of the center, which functioned as “Lina’s Garden Day Care,” said neighbor Jessica Biel, whose 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter used to attend that day care center.

“It’s disgusting. I trust him. I really did. I am amazed. My kids have been in daycare from him for years,” Biel said to DailyNews. “My son really loved him. He was in his after school program, in the back. All the kids in the nursery loved him.”

“He was in charge of the children in the back. Up to this point, it was the best daycare program we’ve ever had,” added the distraught mother.

On Monday night there was a manila folder hanging from the center’s front door with a note handwritten in blue marker that read: “We are temporarily closed.”

State records show that Castillo Martinez was first licensed to run an out-of-home daycare in October 2019, and that his center had the capacity to care for 12 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years, as well as as well as four other minors of school age.

His license was suspended on May 5 as a result of his arrest and the charges against him, records show, and he’s in custody.

Police released the photo of Castillo Martinez last night asking anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

In a similar case, in the middle of this month Brian Quiñones, employee of a high school in Brooklyn (NYC), was accused by federal authorities of the FBI for allegedly extorting a minor to produce child pornography and exchange child pornography with another sex offender.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) warned since 2020 about an increase in cases of child pornography during the pandemicdue to the lack of school, sports and recreational activity, and the greater time of adults and children online.