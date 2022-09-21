Hispanic executives in the US among the 500 most influential in LatAm

Bloomberg Line — After a year since its launch, Bloomberg Line presents the second edition of Los 500 de América Latina, the list of characters that move business, economy and finance in the region, as well as those who create relevant initiatives in different areas.

A living list, updated based on the performance of those selected, this list includes traditional business personalities, but also to those who have emerged strongly in Latin America and are setting a precedent from their areas of work.

For the first time, Bloomberg Line included in the list Hispanic executives with a presence in the United States and who lead companies with a presence in the Americas. These work in sectors such as: technology, finance and real estate, among others.

On this occasion, they are present Caroline Jannicelli, who currently leads the team JPMorgan Chase Community Impact and belongs to the UnidosUS Corporate Board of Advisors, one of the largest civil rights organizations for Latinos in the United States.

Caroline Jannicelli.

It also adds Enrique Lores, the current CEO of the technology giant HP, who now leads the company into key business lines such as mobile computing, the cloud and print devices.

Henry Lords.(Bloombergs)

The Latin American 500 also highlighted this year Ileana Musa, managing director at Morgan Stanley. Musa has been recognized as one of the most influential women in finance and is a prominent figure in initiatives that seek to promote women’s access to the financial world.

Ileana Muse

In addition, they stand out Jessica Alba, who is in charge of a business that invoices more than US$320 million a year in the cosmetics sector: The Honest Company; and Jorge Perez, the Argentinian who has been a prominent real estate actor in Miami and who this year ceded the command of Related Group to his son Jon Paul.

Jessica Alba

The president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Mauricio Claver-Carone, He was also included in this selection of Hispanics who lead companies or organizations in the United States and who have influence in Latin America.

Mauricio Claver Carone(Bloombergs)

This is the complete list of Hispanic executives included in the Latin America 500:

Carolina Jannicelli – J.P. Morgan Claudia Romo Edelmann. We’re All Human Foundation Enrique Lores – HP Esther Aguilera – LCDA Henry A. Fernandez – MSCI Ileana Musa – Morgan Stanley Jessica Alba – The Honest Company Jorge Pérez – The Related Group Juan R. Luciano – ADM Maria Fernanda Mejia – Newell Brands Mauricio Claver-Carone – IDB Ramon Laguarta – PepsiCo Susan Seagal – AS/COA

This is how the Latin American 500 list was made

According to the Editorial Committee of Bloomberg Linemade up of the media’s editors in the different countries of the region, the selection of the 500 characters was given through an analysis of the most relevant initiatives carried out by businessmen, executives, investors, researchers, public servants, as well as celebrities who have a drive beyond their artistic or sports activities.

The Committee reached a consensus decision between the team of editors and writers, taking into account what is happening in the region, as well as trends in investments, public policies and activities to improve economic conditions.

As a sign of the times, according to the editors, the list reflects the diversity in Latin America, both in terms of people and initiatives. Also, the list is launched to celebrate the first anniversary of Bloomberg Line as a premium destination for business and finance content.