Hispanic people in the US are more likely to have a stroke, a study shows

Hispanics in the United States will have a higher risk of suffering a stroke than other communities. Photo: Getty Images

Although it seems unrelated, the linguistic difference that exists usa represents danger in Health for a large percentage of hispanics And latino Who live in the country. This is what Noelia Gutierrez tells, a nurse who suffered from a disease at the age of 29 the strokes Due to which he almost lost his life.

Noelia tells, it was a quiet night in March 2017 cnnWhen they started feeling symptoms like headache, difficulty in moving their limbs and constant shaking.

He says his mother doesn’t speak EnglishTried to help her by calling the 911 emergency line but the only word they could say before she passed out was “help” which means “help” in Spanish.

Luckily, Noelia survived to tell the story and provide an example of the importance of education HealthEspecially when you live in a foreign country, he says.

According to experts, ignoring the symptoms and language increases the risk. Reuters/Callie Greenlee Beal

Like Noelia, few hispanics they know it exists usa The acronym FAST is widely used among English speakers to remember symptoms of ictus: face droop, arm weakness, difficulty speaking, time to call 911.

A survey was conducted by American Stroke Associationcited by cnnrevealed that only 39% hispanics were familiar with the word FAST and only 42% could identify and name its two warning signs ictus without help.

Andrea Ensor Leal, nurse at Ben Taub Hospital and research assistant at the Health Sciences Center Health There is assurance from the University of Texas at Houston that “there are really no quick memorization tools for Spanish speakers anymore.”

To prevent and reduce the risk of the strokesResearchers at the University of Texas introduced FAST: face droop, balance disturbance, loss of strength, visual impairment, difficulty speaking, get help fast.

University of Texas researchers introduce the acronym Fast Image: University of Texas System 2021

Nurse Ensor spent months designing this acronym in collaboration with other researchers, with the aim of using it in awareness campaigns. ictus In hospital, clinic Neurology and other places with large population spanish speaking,

“There is a lot of evidence to support the idea that culturally sensitive communication can help improve outcomes, such as being seen by health care providers who share cultural, ethnic or racial backgrounds,” Dr. Salvador. Cruz-Flores, said the professor. Department of neurology of science center Health From Texas Tech University in El Paso, cited by the American Heart Association.

The professional highlighted a 2017 study in the journal of the same association, which found that people who suffered the strokes Of those who preferred to speak to doctors in another language, only 57% had an interpreter, and those who were not provided with an interpreter were less likely to receive quality care.

The research that led to the creation of RAPIDO will be presented at a virtual international conference in the coming days ictus of American Stroke Association And it is considered preliminary until it is approved and published in a scientific journal.

I don’t know what symptoms related to a the strokesAccording to experts, this is the main reason why Hispanics in the US are at higher risk for this condition.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and diabetes make strokes more common. Reuters/Susana Vera

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 58% of adults hispanics they know symptoms warning of ictusCompared to 64% of black adults and 71% of white adults.

According to the American Heart Association, the number among adults is expected to increase by 20.5% Americans who would have experienced one of these accidents by 2030 compared to 2012.

This increase is mainly due to a 29% increase in cases of ictus among men hispanics Factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and diabetes make these cases more frequent.