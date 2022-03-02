Hispanic woman printed fake lottery tickets in New York for $35,000: arrested for grand theft

Ana Pachuco, an employee of a convenience store in Long Beach (NY), was arrested for allegedly collecting $35,000 dollars in fake lottery tickets.

Nassau County police said it appears she herself illegally printed lottery tickets in less than six hours at the Liberty Mart store on Long Island on Sunday, February 20.

“I was surprised,” said Rachel Wahlig, the store owner. “She was completely baffled.” Wahlig did not find out until Tuesday the 22nd and added that Pachuco she was an employee he trusted.

Pachuco was charged with grand theft. Although he did not have the money, Wahlig had to pay $35,000 to the New State Lottery York so as not to lose the license of his terminal after the incident. “I am going to lose customers. I will lose sales. People won’t stop here for gas or other items if I don’t offer lottery.”

Wahlig commented to News12 that he tried to negotiate with the state lottery without luck, so he was on the eve of requesting a high-interest loan to compensate for the damage caused by the employee.